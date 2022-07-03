Black Holes, Channeling, Neutronium and the Pleiadians - Marina Seren Part 2 of 6

Bruce Vinikas is a Doctor of Oriental Medicine in Florida and he discusses the hollow moon and earth theories. I talk about the UFO community ideas that the moon is an alien craft, parked here in orbit.

At 5:40 Bair asks Marina how can he “download”? She gives an impressive answer about symbols that give meaning and you can’t have meaning without structure and structure without meaning.

At 9:00 Marina explains the moon by expanding our view that maybe our whole solar system had artificial structuring.

9:30 to 13:45 we have Mark Fiorentino. He’s been a video guest with us before and he’s great on physics and theories about how UFOs work. He explains how the earth core is like made of neutronium and explains some vital details.

Then he is amazed at what Marina has said!

Bruce Vinikas asks Marina about the and she explains this at 20:00

At 25:00 Bruce and Brian talk about “the Nazis”.

At 29:00 Marina talks about good vs bad Nazis. She discussed Tony Rodriguez but Brian disagrees on this. Brian thinks that Tony Rodriquez is a disinfo agent who makes false claims about evil Nazis working with the “dark alliance” at the edge of the solar system.

This is the second in an almost four hour Meetup on May 20, 2022 with Marina Seren.

Her website is https://www.marinaseren.com/

Marina’s story

In the year 2015, when I was 15 years old, the wake-up call encoded in my DNA activated and I started my path of spiritual awakening and the recovery of my memories. I started to receive intense downloads on the structure of consciousness and existence and information about what is really going on on Earth, what is the real history of mankind, and what is my mission here.

At that time I observed my Starseed/hybrid nature as well as the indigo/crystal energy of my aura. I started to experience strongly the awakening of my psychic abilities and ancient knowledge, activated DNA codes placed by other beings, remembered my hybrid genetic implants and my role in the First Contact event. I was starting to be visited by ET/ED entities, guides, counterparts, and star families. I would meet them in the dream time, I would travel to their planet, I would recall some of my ET and Earth past lives, I would be taught in spacecraft schools about psychic abilities and metaphysics, as well as spiritual guidance. I would also start to experience consciously my contribution to the Hybrid Programs, after an intense sexual encounter with my Pleiadian counterpart and after meeting my alien-hybrid children on ships. I have currently left the grey hybrid programs and I'm only working now with the ones created by humanoid ETs, which are not agenda-based, contrary to the others.

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I am currently working on many projects, many educational in nature, in which I teach about my spiritual wisdom and metaphysical knowledge, my ET downloads, my information about the preparation for the future First Contact, and my Higher Mind's guidance that I bring through my conscious channeling abilities. Another of my goals is to be of help in the agenda of Disclosure, sharing both about my ET encounters/abductions, and my experiences with the military and other negative ET and human groups.

On the other hand, I also dedicate myself to the field of arts, especially graphic arts and music, which of course includes channeled energies from the higher dimensions that I perceive.

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