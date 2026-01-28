BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
NHS Invitations to Take the Poison. A Prophetic Dream. End-Times Curtain Raiser — Ep. 2 (Audio)
Poet Prophet
Poet Prophet
37 followers
18 views • 2 days ago

End-Times Curtain Raiser — Brother J Interviews Abdiel LeRoy — Episode 2 (Audio Version)


NHS invitations to take the poison. The COVID agenda of extortion, enslavement, extermination. The worship of infernal medical deities. The censorship-industrial complex. The Seed War and the rise of the psychopath bloodline.


A prophetic dream confirming the confluence of 'medicine' and Satanism, of hospital and Freemason temple. "Those who are medically murdering by day are ritualistically murdering by night. The sacrificial altar became a hospital bed. The sacrificial knife became a hypodermic needle. The black robe of the Satanic cult member became a white coat. And the Hippocratic Oath was supplanted by a secret oath."


Secret societies are "the poison root of this poison tree that's dropping and dripping its poison fruit onto Mankind."


The wolves in sheep's clothing, white tiles on the Freemason floor, who put up token controlled opposition, limited hangouts. Mass indoctrination and mass compliance.


The Bible is the ultimate battle manual, giving us Satan's playbook: wants to be like the Most High, Father of Lies, a murderer from the beginning (and medical murderer par excellence), accuser of the righteous, masquerades as an angel of light.


Taking Jesus at his word — we have authority over ALL the power of the enemy. "It is time to invoke prophetic authority, not impotent protest."


Two fools for Christ. Seeking Truth is seeking Jesus. 'Know Your Medical Rights', 'Know Your Lawful Rights', 'Know Your Financial Rights', 'Know Your Spiritual Rights'.


MEDICAL CONFIDENTIALITY IS THE KEY MEDICAL RIGHT! Seeking 'exemptions' is an atrocity and falsehood.


Even Orwell would be shocked! "It's way, way beyond 1984!"


STOP CALLING LEGISLATION LAW!!!


George W. Bush, political poetry and satire.


Download a FREE copy of Abdiel’s ‘Battle Manuals for Freedom’ collection at https://PoetProphet.com. Or better yet, buy a paperback at https://Geni.us/Rights.

Keywords
prophecynhscovid
