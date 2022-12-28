General Flynn: Ukraine is Corrupt—Human Trafficking, Money Laundering, Drug Trafficking

Gen. Michael Flynn discusses how our corrupt government is aiding Ukraine.
“Ukraine is at the very top - Human Trafficking, money laundering, drug trafficking and weapons trafficking - globally. This is what Ukraine does, and has done for many many years.
Source:
https://rumble.com/v223uik-general-flynn-ukraine-is-corrupthuman-trafficking-money-laundering-drug-tra.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.