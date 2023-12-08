WAKE UP 9/11 - YOU'VE BEEN WARNED - by James Easton, December 8th 2023

This video goes over some imminent dangers ahead. Solar storm hits Earth Saturday December 9th, I go over the 2 deep earthquake zones, Philippeans & Fiji, 3 major earthquakes in a week. The solar storm on the 9th will just make things worse. If you live in a red zone you need to move to a green or better yet a white are on the Seismic Hazard Map. I go over the Q page, and the QSTORMM X account that echos on the qofficial.net page. There is more content on the x account. The qofficial.net page has a countdown to Friday December 15th at 22:07 EST. They talk about a black out for 7 days. (See the QSTORMM X feed). Be prepared. Get food, water for at least 7 days. Be prepared for earthquakes in the RED ZONES.

