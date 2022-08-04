Why Hold a Canadian Bank Account?? Canada International Reputation RUINED by Trudeau + Liberals

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Anybody who holds a Canadian bank account had better rethink it has the government under Justin Trudeau in the Super Bowl party house signal that they have no respect for personal property rights, and are willing to freeze confiscate bank accounts without due process, which is why I emptied my BMO account and put the money into bitcoin.