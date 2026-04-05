BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Final Frontier
neversaydie
neversaydie
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • Yesterday

Final frontier
of greed

space is the mission
paid to make us bleed

nasa not nazis
get it right

we didn't sneak them in
in the dead of night

Final frontier
wish you were here
looking from on high
We can shoot anyone
from the sky

governments never lie
no one ever died

to cover up 
our lies

nothing was hoaxed
nothing to see

puppets on coke
terrified sheep

Final frontier
wish you were here
looking from on high
We can shoot anyone
from the sky

astronauts
counting your dough

false promises broken
its all for show

meanwhile we keep
the real tech deep

underground bases
you'll never see

Final frontier
wish you were here
looking from on high
We can shoot anyone
from the sky

Keywords
musiccyberpunktechnoneversaydie
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

Kevin Hughes
The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite&#8217;s accelerated agenda

The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite’s accelerated agenda

Patrick Lewis
The hidden cost of germophobia: How over-sanitization and antibiotics are harming children&#8217;s gut health

The hidden cost of germophobia: How over-sanitization and antibiotics are harming children’s gut health

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Last-ditch 45-day truce talks fail as Iran rejects US ceasefire demands

Last-ditch 45-day truce talks fail as Iran rejects US ceasefire demands

Lance D Johnson
Norwegian study links mRNA COVID vaccines to heightened heart risks in teens

Norwegian study links mRNA COVID vaccines to heightened heart risks in teens

Belle Carter
Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy