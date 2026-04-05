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Final frontier
of greed
space is the mission
paid to make us bleed
nasa not nazis
get it right
we didn't sneak them in
in the dead of night
Final frontier
wish you were here
looking from on high
We can shoot anyone
from the sky
governments never lie
no one ever died
to cover up
our lies
nothing was hoaxed
nothing to see
puppets on coke
terrified sheep
Final frontier
wish you were here
looking from on high
We can shoot anyone
from the sky
astronauts
counting your dough
false promises broken
its all for show
meanwhile we keep
the real tech deep
underground bases
you'll never see
Final frontier
wish you were here
looking from on high
We can shoot anyone
from the sky