Final frontier

of greed



space is the mission

paid to make us bleed



nasa not nazis

get it right



we didn't sneak them in

in the dead of night



Final frontier

wish you were here

looking from on high

We can shoot anyone

from the sky



governments never lie

no one ever died



to cover up

our lies



nothing was hoaxed

nothing to see



puppets on coke

terrified sheep



Final frontier

wish you were here

looking from on high

We can shoot anyone

from the sky



astronauts

counting your dough



false promises broken

its all for show



meanwhile we keep

the real tech deep



underground bases

you'll never see



Final frontier

wish you were here

looking from on high

We can shoot anyone

from the sky



