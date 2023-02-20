35,702 VACCINE DEATHS IN VAERS SINCE 1990 - 32,052 OF THOSE DEATHS FOLLOWED COVID SHOTS LAST 2 YEARS (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel levtcs at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0nxExuNAE73q/
if it's not on mainstream fake news media it's got to be true
beware of scammers using this channel asking for money
this channel never gives raffles or free items then needs you to pay for shipping and delivery
this channel never ask for donations to charities
still under review is the green dollar sign subscribestar tips and pledges below the right lower side of the video screen beside the subscribe button
or go to Gab.com https://gabpay.live/CompleteQR/NNHIUG
Thank you all for all the love and support, everything is highly appreciated.
Thank you all for all the tips and pledges, it helps a lot.
GOD is blessing you all in our LORD JESUS CHRIST name Amen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.