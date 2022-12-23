VICTORY! Governments Worldwide Discover COVID Shot Is Weapon of Mass Genocide | InfoWars

InfoWars: https://www.infowars.com | Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/infowars
[Part 1] The 'Spinning and Collapsing' Phenomenon of the Vaxxed | SGT Report & FTW Project
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ca4sI5tmy2gF/
[Part 2] The 'Spinning and Collapsing' Phenomenon of the Vaxxed | SGT Report & FTW Project
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Jqz2jgqleQY/
Dr. Jane Ruby & Sasha Latypova | DoD wants to Depopulate/Dumb-down/Mind-control/Gene-edit the World
https://www.bitchute.com/video/12DTCNU2QKL0/
Maria Zeee & Sasha Latypova | DoD wants to Depopulate/Dumb-down/Mind-control/Gene-edit the World
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Q9wu5f05y8l/
Say 'NO' to VAX, Say 'YES' to CDS | Dr. Sherri Tenpenny w/ COMUSAV's Andreas Kalcker & Tanya Carmona
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AtbdaWsmpWDl/
Self-Assembling Quantum Tech in Jabs for Hacking Brains; How to Detox | Maria Zeee, Dr. Ana Mihalcea
https://www.bitchute.com/video/z7j8ceJeBZfu/
WARNING: Quantum Dot Tech in Covid Shots can do Gene Editing and cause Physical & Emotional Distress
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uLjK7dggAQhj/
Dismantling the COVID-19 Deception | Karen Kingston, ReAwaken America Tour
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CIUnn3X57LxX/
Karen Kingston details the nanotech in covid shots for creating hybrid humans with AI parasites & 5G
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qPdwCibr8ssj/
InfoVacunas - Graphene Microbubbles and EMFs Create COVID / Hemorrhagic Fever / Marburg Disease
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HHybNCTeHMY9/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.