Silver Soars and Stocks Tumble

Stocks tumbled, the dollar scaled a 22-year high, and bonds sold off as fears grew that a central bank prescription of raising interest rates to tame inflation will drag major economies into recession.
As we wade further into uncharted waters, it does not take a rocket scientist to understand what is happening to our economy right now.
Our day of reckoning is coming very soon.
Are you prepared?
