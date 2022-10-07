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Silver Soars and Stocks Tumble | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
Stocks tumbled, the dollar scaled a 22-year high, and bonds sold off as fears grew that a central bank prescription of raising interest rates to tame inflation will drag major economies into recession.
As we wade further into uncharted waters, it does not take a rocket scientist to understand what is happening to our economy right now.
Our day of reckoning is coming very soon.
Are you prepared?
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