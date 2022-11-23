Live With Your Brain Turned On Tuesday Nov 22, 2022 - Grace's Dad (Scott Schara)

The Live With Your Brain Turned On Show
Two hours of discussion centered on critical thinking about God, health, current events and topics raised by the listeners.
Today I interview Scott Schara about his daughter Grace
Scott will tell us about how the so-called health care system used questionable protocols against parental consent that caused the of death of his daughter Grace at a hospital following the government treatment protocols that continue to fail at preventing COVID deaths.
This show is live each Tuesday
1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK
NAC -- supplement of the week
N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is a form of the amino acid cysteine and has been on the market for 60 years. NAC is the supplement version of an essential amino acid named cysteine.
N-Acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC) is a precursor of reduced glutathione (GSH)
It is a dietary supplement that may help supercharge your performance and slow down aging
largely due to the increase in glutathione. Cysteine is one of three amino acids (along with glycine and glutamine) that make up glutathione.
Anyone who overdoses on acetaminophen (Tylenol) receives large doses of NAC in the emergency room, as it helps prevent liver damage by the increase of glutathione. Bryan Ardis a few weeks ago alerted us that NAC also blocks the action of snake venom proteins (if you wonder why that is important see the 11/07 podcast)
Book of the Week
Atomic Habits by James Clear
This breakthrough book from James Clear is the most comprehensive guide on how to change your habits and get 1% better every day.
