Live With Your Brain Turned On Tuesday Nov 22, 2022 - Grace's Dad (Scott Schara)
Live With Your Brain Turned On
The Live With Your Brain Turned On Show

Two hours of discussion centered on critical thinking about God, health, current events and topics raised by the listeners.

Today I interview Scott Schara about his daughter Grace

Scott will tell us about how the so-called health care system used questionable protocols against parental consent that caused the of death of his daughter Grace at a hospital following the government treatment protocols that continue to fail at preventing COVID deaths.

This show is live each Tuesday 

1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK

Links discussed in this show:

Scott Schara links

https://ouramazinggrace.net/home 

Look at the section on the holocaust connection

Scott Schara's podcast

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2054162

THE BANALITY OF EVIL, THE HOSPITAL KILLING FIELDS -- Scott Schara - SGT Report

https://www.brighteon.com/c2ed6779-d307-4c80-849c-04ef28bbd8a5 

Robyn Chuter interviews Vera Sharav and Scott Schara

https://odysee.com/@ajk:8/StandUpNowAustralia-interview-with-Vera-Sharav-and-Scott-Schara:4 

Vera Sharav links

https://ahrp.org/  

https://nuremberg75.com/  

NAC -- supplement of the week

N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is a form of the amino acid cysteine and has been on the market for 60 years. NAC is the supplement version of an essential amino acid named cysteine.

N-Acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC) is a precursor of reduced glutathione (GSH)

It is a dietary supplement that may help supercharge your performance and slow down aging

 largely due to the increase in glutathione. Cysteine is one of three amino acids (along with glycine and glutamine) that make up glutathione.

Anyone who overdoses on acetaminophen (Tylenol) receives large doses of NAC in the emergency room, as it helps prevent liver damage by the increase of glutathione. Bryan Ardis a few weeks ago alerted us that NAC also blocks the action of snake venom proteins (if you wonder why that is important see the 11/07 podcast)

Book of the Week

Atomic Habits by James Clear

An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones

This breakthrough book from James Clear is the most comprehensive guide on how to change your habits and get 1% better every day.


