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The NIGHTMARE of my 6 year old son becoming psychotic and extremely aggessive from a prescription drug prescribed by his Dr.
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20 views • January 31, 2021
I am telling the rest of Zachary's story where I left off on my first video. He has had alot of negative experiences in his short life, unfortunately. This is the part of his story where he became psychotic and aggressive at 6 years old because of a prescription drug he was prescribed by his Dr. It was a NIGHTMARE! Please follow his story.
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