Bannon: US can’t continue to sponsor a country trying to drag it into a war with Russia - 'Who's running this war' - Steve Bannon

US can’t continue to sponsor a country trying to drag it into a war with Russia - Steve Bannon
💬 “If they don’t think that they have to come back to the United States and ask for permission, or the deep state [via] the German and American intelligence community are running this war, we’ve got to get to the bottom of this truth. We are being sucked into a conflict,” the former senior Trump aide told News Nation.
I rarely post SB, maybe never, but I agree. Cynthia