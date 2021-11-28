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The Kinzua Bridge Fallen Remains and Skywalk
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241 views • November 28, 2021
Walk with us on one of the world’s most beautiful Skywalks! It is found in the Allegheny National Forest in northern Pennsylvania. Its free, historic, and definitely a one-of-a-kind place. The Kinzua Viaduct was once the world’s highest and longest rail viaduct. This old railroad bridge was no match for a tornado, but the results have given us a phenomenal state park to visit. Plus, a bonus ride to Bradford to see Zippo and the oldest continually operating refinery in the country.
More information on recipes and our travels at https://danasbooks.net
Call to order: 603-616-8907
email [email protected]
Online Orders: https://danasbooks.net/orders.htm
More information on recipes and our travels at https://danasbooks.net
Call to order: 603-616-8907
email [email protected]
Online Orders: https://danasbooks.net/orders.htm
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