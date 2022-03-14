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You're an Intentionally Created Being!
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33 views • March 14, 2022
God loves you very much and He created you intentionally. You are not the result of the 'big bang theory' or some random occurrence. The Bible which the world has tried to denounce explains that you were intentionally created with a purpose and God loves you and wants you to realize who you are. Please join me for this Bible study and learn who you truly are. Don't fall for the lies that try to make you believe that you do not matter. Know that you are totally loved and belong to the family of God.
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