According to Jordan Peterson, climate science is "an appalling scam". "We're essentially in a CO2 drought by historical standards... We were almost at the point where the plants were going to start to die."





"Now they have been increasing... The major consequences is that the planet is 20% greener than it was in the year 2000. Crop yield has gone up 13%."





"It's the opposite of what was predicted, and the opposite was regarded as a catastrophe. Okay, so the opposite of a catastrophe is good—there's more plants and crops grow better.





Okay, so what's the problem exactly?"





Credit:

