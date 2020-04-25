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Speaking Truth to Power in Covid-1984 - Kit Knightly on The Corbett Report (MIRRORED)
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47 views • April 25, 2020
Speaking Truth to Power in Covid-1984 - Kit Knightly on The Corbett Report (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Corbett Report Extras at:-
https://youtu.be/e2kte8dsEMs
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36075
Kit Knightly of Off-Guardian.org joins us to discuss the site's ongoing coverage of the corona crisis. From experts questioning the panic to death figure over-estimates to pushback against the new normal, today we highlight the work of those who are speaking truth to power on the defining event of our age . . . and point out those who are cheering on the out-of-control police state.
Category
Science and Technology
Mirrored from YouTube channel Corbett Report Extras at:-
https://youtu.be/e2kte8dsEMs
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36075
Kit Knightly of Off-Guardian.org joins us to discuss the site's ongoing coverage of the corona crisis. From experts questioning the panic to death figure over-estimates to pushback against the new normal, today we highlight the work of those who are speaking truth to power on the defining event of our age . . . and point out those who are cheering on the out-of-control police state.
Category
Science and Technology
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