Somebody's Watching Me - a truthful internet fades away for the peasantry.
Biblical Solution
There are many voices agreeing that the internet is soon to be very seriously shut down, more greatly censored, or at least heavily restricted on most of us.

Allow me to give a word of insight and advice:
"Hard copies of the most critical life preserving truths are about to become a most valuable commodity in the near times to come."
 
You may have food and other life support needs stored up, but what about evidence to convince your yet brainwashed neighbors that they should not stand with the tyrants and finger you as being a domestic terrorist with them, but that you are one who can help stop all of this madness for them with the truth?

Promised and Related links for today's video:

The Dvd Makes a Comeback:

Speak Every Man Truth To His Neighbor:

Workingman vs. Big Tech:



