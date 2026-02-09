February 9, 2026

rt.com





Russia's Federal Security Services reveal a connection between the perpetrator of last week's failed assassination attempt on a high-ranking Russian general and Ukrainian intelligence. It will not be tolerated. The words of Hungary's Prime Minister, as he slams Kiev for the deaths of ethnic Hungarians during Ukraine's forced mobilisation practices. Fresh suspicions are cast on the official story behind Jeffrey Epstein's death - after a document from the US attorney's office is found to have pronounced him dead one day before his supposed suicide.





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515