It’s ‘IMPERATIVE’ you understand THIS about ESG & the WEF

Glenn Beck





Feb 5, 2023





It’s ‘imperative’ you not only understand certain aspects about the World Economic Forum and its push for ESG, Glenn says, but that you share the information with your friends and family as well. And the best place to find all the information about the WEF’s push for ESG is straight from the source: The World Economic Forum’s own website doesn’t shy away from sharing its plans to control YOUR future. In this clip, Glenn lays out the parts you MUST understand. He explains the ONLY way we can stop ESG…and it all begins with YOU.





