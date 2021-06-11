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Burzynski The Cancer Cure Cover Up - The True Story Documentary
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79 views • June 11, 2021
The modern biographical story of Stanislaw Burzynski, MD, PhD who discovered an innovative patent-protected cancer therapy currently enrolled in FDA clinical trials. This story sheds light on the current regulatory and industry roadblocks preventing these life-saving medications from reaching the market as of 2016. [Copy and pasted from original upload] Its all about money and big pharma!!! To keep such a successful treatment away from the public, it is criminal genocide against humanity.
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