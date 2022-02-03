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Dr. Andrew Kaufman Exposes Omicron with Josh Sigurdson
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428 views • February 03, 2022
Josh Sigurdson talks with Dr. Andrew Kaufman, likely one of the loudest, most controversial doctors speaking out against the scam to this day.
In this video, we talk about Omicron, the fake variant which we’re supposed to be scared to death of, despite absolutely zero evidence of its existence.
From Omicron, we then move on to talk about PCR tests (and rapid antigen tests) and expose the falsification of data utilizing tests that cannot diagnose.
We also talk about the existence of viruses. Is it possible that there are literally no viruses in existence? What is the evidence? Dr. Kaufman has been reaching out for doctors and virologists to debate him on this issue for some time now and no one is willing to take the bait as they cannot dispute the claims he makes.
Finally, we talk about the vaccine. Is this a global genocide? Population control? Can the jabbed shed unto the unjabbed?
This is a must watch!
HOW TO GET INVOLVED AND SHOW YOUR SUPPORT:
Sign Up for my FREE newsletter > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com
True Medicine Library > https://truemedicinelibrary.com/
Covid-19 Myths Webinar Series > https://covid-19-myths.com/
Terrain The Film > https://terrainthefilm.com
True Healing Conference Digital Download Package > https://truehealingconference.com
True Medicine University > https://truemedicineuniversity.com
Request a Private Consultation > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/consultation-request/
Order Shilajit-Mumijo > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/shop
Join the Shilajit Savings Club > https://bit.ly/shalijitsavingsclub
Donate > https://bit.ly/donatetodrandy
Andrew Kaufman, M.D. on Facebook > https://www.facebook.com/andrewkaufmanmd
Medicamentum Authentica Telegram Group> https://t.me/medicamentumauthentica
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/nsvKNDs25uBr/
In this video, we talk about Omicron, the fake variant which we’re supposed to be scared to death of, despite absolutely zero evidence of its existence.
From Omicron, we then move on to talk about PCR tests (and rapid antigen tests) and expose the falsification of data utilizing tests that cannot diagnose.
We also talk about the existence of viruses. Is it possible that there are literally no viruses in existence? What is the evidence? Dr. Kaufman has been reaching out for doctors and virologists to debate him on this issue for some time now and no one is willing to take the bait as they cannot dispute the claims he makes.
Finally, we talk about the vaccine. Is this a global genocide? Population control? Can the jabbed shed unto the unjabbed?
This is a must watch!
HOW TO GET INVOLVED AND SHOW YOUR SUPPORT:
Sign Up for my FREE newsletter > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com
True Medicine Library > https://truemedicinelibrary.com/
Covid-19 Myths Webinar Series > https://covid-19-myths.com/
Terrain The Film > https://terrainthefilm.com
True Healing Conference Digital Download Package > https://truehealingconference.com
True Medicine University > https://truemedicineuniversity.com
Request a Private Consultation > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/consultation-request/
Order Shilajit-Mumijo > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/shop
Join the Shilajit Savings Club > https://bit.ly/shalijitsavingsclub
Donate > https://bit.ly/donatetodrandy
Andrew Kaufman, M.D. on Facebook > https://www.facebook.com/andrewkaufmanmd
Medicamentum Authentica Telegram Group> https://t.me/medicamentumauthentica
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/nsvKNDs25uBr/
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