Hot Milk’s Jim Shaw - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 578
Hot Milk’s Jim Shaw - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 578
Premieres 06/17/25, 06:08 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Jim Shaw, guitarist/vocalist of the rock band, Hot Milk, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on "The Vamp Tour" with Magnolia Park, Savage Hands, and South Arcade. Hot Milk is currently supporting their upcoming album, Corporation P.O.P.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Gordon Smith Gatsby Offset (White Marble, P90s) - https://www.gordonsmithguitars.com/

Gordon Smith Gatsby Offset (Black, Humbuckers) - https://www.gordonsmithguitars.com/

Gordon Smith Deluxe (Purple, Lace Drop & Gain Pickups) - https://www.gordonsmithguitars.com/

Gordon Smith Deluxe (Black Burst, Custom + Lace Sensor Pickups) - https://www.gordonsmithguitars.com/

D’Addario NYXL Strings (.052–.111) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyJKro

InTune GP Picks (.73 mm) - https://intunegp.com/

Sennheiser EW Wireless System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/raBQx5

Neural DSP Quad Cortex - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POWyZX

Radial SW8 Interface Switcher - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kON0Xn

iConnectivity PlayAUDIO24 Interface - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/APGWDx

Universal Audio Interface - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/XmKYA4

CIOKS DC7 Power Supply - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/091Z7P

Mooer Baby Bomb Power Amp - https://www.mooeraudio.com/product/Baby-Bomb--54.html

Marshall 60B Cabinet - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N9mkDv

Sennheiser Wireless Mic System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K0WjLA

SE Electronics V7 Mic Capsule - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mO053q


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - May 6, 2025

Location - Concord Music Hall in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH HOT MILK:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/youlikehotmilk

Instagram - https://instagram.com/hotmilkhotmilk

Twitter - https://twitter.com/hotmilkhotmilk


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:25 Guitars

09:19 Rig

15:21 Microphone


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


digital tour busgear mastershot milkhot milk digital tour bushot milk gear mastershot milk gearhot milk righot milk interviewhot milk bandhot milk musichot milk guitaristhot milk guitar playerhot milk guitarjim shaw guitaristjim shaw guitar playerjim shaw guitarjim shaw rigjim shaw gearjim shawhot milk pop rockhot milk pop punkhot milk emo rockhot milk emohot milk alt rockhot milk rock
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:25Guitars

09:19Rig

15:21Microphone

Related videos
