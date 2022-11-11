WHAT IS IN THE SO-CALLED COVID-19 “VACCINES”? EVIDENCE OF A WORLDWIDE CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel FalconsCAFE ~ Sharing is saving lives at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RbSDOd8Tww80/



Mirror. SourceWhat is in the so-called COVID-19 "vaccines"? Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity





Quote: "Dr. Ana’s Science of Light Radio Show – Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD interviews Dr. David Hughes, PhD. David A. Hughes is a Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln in the UK. He holds undergraduate and master's degrees from the University of Oxford and a Ph.D. from Duke University. Appalled by the Covid era of mass atrocity and the ruling class project to bring about a new dark age of technocratic enslavement, he is working to expose the deep state mechanisms that have brought humanity to the edge of the abyss - but also to highlight the revolutionary potential that arises when the old order breaks down and the new one is not yet born. Recent papers include "COVID-19 'Vaccines' for Children in the UK: A Tale of Establishment Corruption" (International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research) and "Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State" (Propaganda in Focus). Here is a link to the paper on "vaccine" contents: https://www.academia.edu/86094839/What_is_in_the_so_called_COVID_19_Vaccines_Part_1_Evidence_of_a_Global_Crime_Against_Humanity Dr. Ana Mihalcea is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician and President of AM Medical LLC, an integrative health clinic with a focus on anti-aging and reversal of all diseases. Dr. Ana is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”. She is an advocate for medical freedom. She also does Live Blood Analysis evaluating the effects of C19 injectables of shedding and is involved with international team of doctors and researchers working in this area. For more information on Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity www.arthemasophiapublishing.com Dr. Ana’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid and vax injury reversal and more https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/ "

-

