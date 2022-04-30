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FLORIDA REJECTS - The Biden Administration’s Creation of a 'Disinformation Bureau' within DHS is effectively a Ministry of Truth.
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290 views • April 30, 2022
https://twitter.com/GovRonDeSantis/status/1520068299417079808
The Biden Administration’s creation of a “disinformation” bureau within DHS is effectively a Ministry of Truth that is alien to our constitutional tradition.
Florida rejects Biden’s attempt to enforce regime-approved narratives and to stifle dissent.
The Biden Administration’s creation of a “disinformation” bureau within DHS is effectively a Ministry of Truth that is alien to our constitutional tradition.
Florida rejects Biden’s attempt to enforce regime-approved narratives and to stifle dissent.
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