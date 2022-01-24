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Episode 53 - "Misedjamucation!"
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1 view • January 24, 2022
Join Jeff and guest Shawn McBeairty to discuss the continuing battle to fight leftist Communist indoctrination in our schools.
Dr. Bill Warner joins Jeff to discuss political Islam and the life of Mohammed.
TPR Health Contributor Renee Grace joins Jeff to discuss the truth about Covid and the criminal use of it to destroy the gift that is America.
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
https://www.flemingmethod.com
Dr. Bill Warner joins Jeff to discuss political Islam and the life of Mohammed.
TPR Health Contributor Renee Grace joins Jeff to discuss the truth about Covid and the criminal use of it to destroy the gift that is America.
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
https://www.flemingmethod.com
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