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Jesus Christ, The Ark: Get into The Ark NOW!!
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153 views • October 20, 2021
Please, understand that Bible Prophecy-written thousands of years ago is happening before our eyes, in our time.
Jesus Christ of Nazareth loves you. He died for you, that you may live.
There is a time coming my friend, unlike ANYTHING you have ever seen. A one world dictator will give you a dire ultimatum. The world prepares for him now.
All that you see is preparing for that time. There will be the following:
1.) A Global Dictator that comes in with false peace and as a feigned hero.
2.) There will be a false prophet to prepare for the Global Dictator
3.) There will be a one world religion.
4.) There will be a one world currency.
5.) There will be 10 Kings/Nations that give the dictator their power and he in turn makes them part of his one world Kingdom.....
But Jesus will destroy them all.
There will be false Christ’s, false prophets & false religious leaders and the only way you will be saved from it all is to accept Jesus Christ NOW! The hour is late. The time for whispering is over.
Today is the day to accept Jesus while He may be found. You do NOT want to be on the earth for what is coming.
Please watch the entire video and share freely.
There is a YouTube channel with a lot of Bible Prophecy studies.
Rapture BibleProphecy Bythebook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cl-Dz_iIfbM
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vnyubf-jesus-christ-the-ark-get-in-now.html
Jesus Christ of Nazareth loves you. He died for you, that you may live.
There is a time coming my friend, unlike ANYTHING you have ever seen. A one world dictator will give you a dire ultimatum. The world prepares for him now.
All that you see is preparing for that time. There will be the following:
1.) A Global Dictator that comes in with false peace and as a feigned hero.
2.) There will be a false prophet to prepare for the Global Dictator
3.) There will be a one world religion.
4.) There will be a one world currency.
5.) There will be 10 Kings/Nations that give the dictator their power and he in turn makes them part of his one world Kingdom.....
But Jesus will destroy them all.
There will be false Christ’s, false prophets & false religious leaders and the only way you will be saved from it all is to accept Jesus Christ NOW! The hour is late. The time for whispering is over.
Today is the day to accept Jesus while He may be found. You do NOT want to be on the earth for what is coming.
Please watch the entire video and share freely.
There is a YouTube channel with a lot of Bible Prophecy studies.
Rapture BibleProphecy Bythebook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cl-Dz_iIfbM
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vnyubf-jesus-christ-the-ark-get-in-now.html
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