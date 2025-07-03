American private security guards stationed at humanitarian aid centers in Gaza that opened fire on civilians - AP, vid 2

More videos released by AP show American private security guards stationed at humanitarian aid centers in Gaza that opened fire on civilians.

Incredibly messed up...





Videos obtained from American contractors show some guards celebrating and encouraging each other after shooting a Palestinian during crowd control.

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) privatized war and turned food into a weapon . Now, confirmed:

AP reports U.S. contractors are firing live ammo on starving Palestinians at GHF sites, using stun grenades, pepper spray, even laughing while shooting.

Contractors admit:

– No real vetting

– No rules of engagement

– Live rounds shot near (and at) civilians

– Facial recognition + intel sharing with Israel

– Contractors “egging each other on” after opening fire

AP reviewed:

– Leaked internal reports

– Surveillance videos with gunfire

– Texts confirming violence at 1 in 3 distributions

– A woman hit in the head with a stun grenade

– Claims of “compassionate engagement” debunked

And yet the U.S. gave GHF $30 million in taxpayer funding.