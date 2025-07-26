How the lethal mRNA injections destroy the immune system Club of Rome plan 'end game' 2025-07-26 13-27





All links of articles used in this broadcast (they don't fit in the video description space of some platforms):

https://1drv.ms/w/c/0ee23e44f1d215c6/EVSLULzuKnZCqCkRWm5Xvx4BKPsUlPooRiDi685V745Gbw?e=6v8iUu

Donation if crypto are most welcome:

https://cointr.ee/perfectsociety





Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs - PMC

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9012513/





BREAKING STUDY: mRNA Injections Induce Severe, Long-Lasting Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer and Chronic Disease

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-study-mrna-injections-induce





BREAKING STUDY — COVID-19 mRNA Injections Dangerously Reprogram the Immune System, Increasing Infection Risk

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-study-covid-19-mrna-injections?utm_source=publication-search





BREAKING - Sixth Study Confirms Negative Efficacy of COVID-19 mRNA Injections

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-sixth-study-confirms-negative?utm_source=publication-search





BREAKING - Peer-Reviewed Manuscript Finds Irrefutable Evidence Supporting Immediate Market Withdrawal of COVID-19 "Vaccines"

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-peer-reviewed-study-finds-5f1





Human Immune System Reflects Relentless Production and Persistence of Spike Protein

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/human-immune-system-reflects-relentless?utm_source=publication-search





Immune Dysregulation in Autism Spectrum Disorder: What Do We Know about It?

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/immune-dysregulation-in-autism-spectrum?utm_source=publication-search





17 Ways mRNA Shots May Cause Cancer, According to Over 100 Studies

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/17-ways-mrna-shots-may-cause-cancer?utm_source=publication-search





Scientists Warn Millions Are HIV Positive Due to 'Tainted mRNA' in Food Supply

https://rumble.com/v67a02v-scientists-warn-millions-are-hiv-positive-due-to-tainted-mrna-in-food-suppl.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m





NEW SCIENCE SHOWS MRNA JABS WEAKEN THE IMMUNE SYSTEM

https://rumble.com/v5fpna5-new-science-shows-mrna-jabs-weaken-the-immune-system.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m





COVID jabs may cause PERMANENT damage to immune system, elevating risk of turbo cancer | Dr. Makis

https://rumble.com/v63wimp-covid-jabs-may-cause-permanent-damage-to-immune-system-elevating-risk-of-tu.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m





DR. SHERRI TENPENNY: “IRREPARABLE DAMAGE” TO THE IMMUNE SYSTEM, THE WHO IS A JOKE

https://rumble.com/v10f8dd-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-irreparable-damage-to-the-immune-system-the-who-is-a-jo.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m





Vaccines Backfiring, Resulting in More Cases of COVID-19: Immune System Impaired with mRNA Shots

https://rumble.com/v6w457w-vaccines-backfiring-resulting-in-more-cases-of-covid-19-immune-system-impai.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m





Cancers Taking Off "Like Wildfire" - Dr. Ryan Cole Explains How the Shots Disrupt the Immune System

https://rumble.com/v11mz8n-cancers-taking-off-like-wildfire-dr.-ryan-cole-explains-how-the-shots-disru.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m





Ticking Time Bomb: Expert Says Bioweapons Injections Are Destroying Immune System

https://rumble.com/vpue9z-ticking-time-bomb-expert-says-bioweapons-injections-are-destroying-immune-s.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m





Permanent Disablement of Your Immune System | Dr Robert Malone

https://rumble.com/v6uq5nx-permanent-disablement-of-your-immune-system-dr-robert-malone.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m





mRNA Injections Deliberately Designed To Cause Blood Clots and Cause Immune System To Attack Itself

https://rumble.com/v3q4h8f-mrna-injections-deliberately-designed-to-cause-blood-clots-and-cause-immune.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m





Because 5G Is The Weapon Used To Induce Flu Like Symptoms To Trick Everyone Into Getting The Vaccine!

https://rumble.com/v3byom0-because-5g-is-the-weaponed-used-to-give-everyone-flu-like-symptoms-to-trick.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m



