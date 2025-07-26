BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How the lethal mRNA injections destroy the immune system Club of Rome plan 'end game' 2025-07-26 13-27
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
235 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • 1 day ago


All links of articles used in this broadcast (they don't fit in the video description space of some platforms):

https://1drv.ms/w/c/0ee23e44f1d215c6/EVSLULzuKnZCqCkRWm5Xvx4BKPsUlPooRiDi685V745Gbw?e=6v8iUu

Donation if crypto are most welcome:

https://cointr.ee/perfectsociety


Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs - PMC

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9012513/


BREAKING STUDY: mRNA Injections Induce Severe, Long-Lasting Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer and Chronic Disease

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-study-mrna-injections-induce


BREAKING STUDY — COVID-19 mRNA Injections Dangerously Reprogram the Immune System, Increasing Infection Risk

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-study-covid-19-mrna-injections?utm_source=publication-search


BREAKING - Sixth Study Confirms Negative Efficacy of COVID-19 mRNA Injections

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-sixth-study-confirms-negative?utm_source=publication-search


BREAKING - Peer-Reviewed Manuscript Finds Irrefutable Evidence Supporting Immediate Market Withdrawal of COVID-19 "Vaccines"

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-peer-reviewed-study-finds-5f1


Human Immune System Reflects Relentless Production and Persistence of Spike Protein

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/human-immune-system-reflects-relentless?utm_source=publication-search


Immune Dysregulation in Autism Spectrum Disorder: What Do We Know about It?

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/immune-dysregulation-in-autism-spectrum?utm_source=publication-search


17 Ways mRNA Shots May Cause Cancer, According to Over 100 Studies

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/17-ways-mrna-shots-may-cause-cancer?utm_source=publication-search


Scientists Warn Millions Are HIV Positive Due to 'Tainted mRNA' in Food Supply

https://rumble.com/v67a02v-scientists-warn-millions-are-hiv-positive-due-to-tainted-mrna-in-food-suppl.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m


NEW SCIENCE SHOWS MRNA JABS WEAKEN THE IMMUNE SYSTEM

https://rumble.com/v5fpna5-new-science-shows-mrna-jabs-weaken-the-immune-system.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m


COVID jabs may cause PERMANENT damage to immune system, elevating risk of turbo cancer | Dr. Makis

https://rumble.com/v63wimp-covid-jabs-may-cause-permanent-damage-to-immune-system-elevating-risk-of-tu.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m


DR. SHERRI TENPENNY: “IRREPARABLE DAMAGE” TO THE IMMUNE SYSTEM, THE WHO IS A JOKE

https://rumble.com/v10f8dd-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-irreparable-damage-to-the-immune-system-the-who-is-a-jo.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m


Vaccines Backfiring, Resulting in More Cases of COVID-19: Immune System Impaired with mRNA Shots

https://rumble.com/v6w457w-vaccines-backfiring-resulting-in-more-cases-of-covid-19-immune-system-impai.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m


Cancers Taking Off "Like Wildfire" - Dr. Ryan Cole Explains How the Shots Disrupt the Immune System

https://rumble.com/v11mz8n-cancers-taking-off-like-wildfire-dr.-ryan-cole-explains-how-the-shots-disru.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m


Ticking Time Bomb: Expert Says Bioweapons Injections Are Destroying Immune System

https://rumble.com/vpue9z-ticking-time-bomb-expert-says-bioweapons-injections-are-destroying-immune-s.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m


Permanent Disablement of Your Immune System | Dr Robert Malone

https://rumble.com/v6uq5nx-permanent-disablement-of-your-immune-system-dr-robert-malone.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m


mRNA Injections Deliberately Designed To Cause Blood Clots and Cause Immune System To Attack Itself

https://rumble.com/v3q4h8f-mrna-injections-deliberately-designed-to-cause-blood-clots-and-cause-immune.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m


Because 5G Is The Weapon Used To Induce Flu Like Symptoms To Trick Everyone Into Getting The Vaccine!

https://rumble.com/v3byom0-because-5g-is-the-weaponed-used-to-give-everyone-flu-like-symptoms-to-trick.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m


Keywords
cancerimmune systemvaccinedisableddisasterbioweaponwhatvision lossblindnesssymptomsweakenparalysisinflamationmrnapink eyeyeadonstew peterseye infectionmccullougheye damagepermanent damage12 sigma eventuveitisinnate immune suppression
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy