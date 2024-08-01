F-16 Coming To Ukraine

NATO continues attempts to keep the incapacitated Kiev regime alive, throwing wood to the bonfire of the war, the Russian army is advancing on different frontlines, grinding Ukrainian defense on the battlefields.

For the second night in a row, Russia’s massive strikes are pounding the Ukrainian rear. Another series of explosions were reported in the Kyiv region. Military headquarters and warehouses were reportedly destroyed in the towns of Brovary and Bila Tserkva that came under several attacks in recent days.

More Russian strikes targeted Ukrainian military and industrial facilities in the Dneptopetrovsk, Zaporozhie, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions. Another wave of Russian strikes hit Ukrainian military airfield in the Poltava region.

According to MSM, the Ukrainian Air Force received the first batch of F-16 fighters from Netherlands. Ukrainian military sources are publishing footage of F-16 allegedly spotted flying in western Ukraine. In total, NATO promised to send 10 fighters to the war-torn country.

NATO aircraft are yet to enter battles in southern and eastern regions, and their deployment is yet to be confirmed. There is no precise information yet on whether the Ukrainian pilots, who were trained in the West, are ready to fly US-made aircraft. Meanwhile, Russian missiles are already hunting on them in Ukrainian rear, destroying airfield infrastructure necessary to hide the precious fighters. The ongoing strikes on military airfields across Ukraine, including the recently targeted Mirgorod in the Poltava region and Boryspil in Kyiv. However, Russian servicemen are waiting for F-16 to enter battles as they were promised the award of 15 million rubles for the downed aircraft. Earlier hundreds of Russian soldiers won a fortune for destruction of German Leopards, American Abramses and other NATO weapons. F-16 is unlikely to become an exception.

While the Ukrainian military is busy mastering NATO equipment, the Russian troops continue offensive advancing in different directions. The recently launched assault in Chasov Yar brought new results. Russian forces gained footholds in high-rise buildings both in Oktyabrsky and Novy districts of the city, expanding their zone of control for a further offensive.

In the area of Toretsk, the Russian army is having success in the villages nearby. Pivdennoe officially came under the full their control. The Russians are advancing in New York and Zaliznoe, approaching the main Ukrainian stronghold in Toretsk.

The pace of Russian advance remains fast in the Pokrovsk direction west of Avdeevka. The Russian military is completing the mop up operation in Novoselovka Pervaya. According to preliminary reports the village of Timofeevka also came under their control.

In the South Donetsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being repelled from their last positions in Krasnogorovka. This last large Ukrainian stronghold on the outskirts of Donetsk was destroyed as a result of heavy battles that lasted for more than three months.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/