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Rand Paul: Once You Have COVID Immunity, “Throw Your Mask Away”
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210 views • January 16, 2021
by Jamie White
January 16th 2021, 12:02 pm
INFOWARS.COM
"Once you have immunity, you don’t need to do this. Throw your mask away and tell these so-called experts who say lockdowns work to take a flying leap," he says
"Once you have immunity, you don’t need to do this. Throw your mask away and tell these so-called experts who say lockdowns work to take a flying leap," he says
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January 16th 2021, 12:02 pm
INFOWARS.COM
"Once you have immunity, you don’t need to do this. Throw your mask away and tell these so-called experts who say lockdowns work to take a flying leap," he says
"Once you have immunity, you don’t need to do this. Throw your mask away and tell these so-called experts who say lockdowns work to take a flying leap," he says
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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