Another angle of the AD launch possibly from PMC Wagner, against a Russian Ka-52 shows the missile did not hit the helicopter
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Saturday

Another angle of the AD launch against a Russian Ka-52 shows the missile did not hit the helicopter.

This might be the cause of the fire at the oil depot.

-

The airborne defense complex of the Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter of the Russian Aerospace Forces diverted the anti-aircraft missile of the PMC "Wagner" from the combat vehicle over Voronezh.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

