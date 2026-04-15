Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene STUNNED After Learning the Truth on Federal Income Tax

With the national debt nearing $40 trillion, the threat of another endless foreign war looming, and Americans struggling just to afford groceries and housing, frustration with the federal government is reaching a boiling point. Following the viral outrage over government fraud, including the uncovering of DOGE and the Somali daycare scandal, millions of Americans are now openly discussing a nationwide tax revolt for 2026.



In this eye-opening interview, Marjorie Taylor Greene sits down with Peymon Mottahedeh, the President and Founder of Freedom Law School. Peymon, who immigrated to America from Iran at age 14, discovered a shocking reality about the U.S. tax code. By studying the law, he concluded that the 16th Amendment was written exclusively for Washington D.C. and its territories, not the 50 states.

Peymon has not paid federal income taxes in over 30 years, and he isn't in prison. How?



In this explosive episode, MTG and Peymon uncover:



The 2026 Tax Revolt: Why hardworking Americans are discussing the blueprint our Founders Fathers used to establish this country.



The "Confession Form": Why Peymon warns that signing an IRS 1040 form under penalty of perjury traps you into owing money.



Employer Withholding: The strategy Freedom Law School students use to legally stop their employers from withholding federal income taxes.



The Restore Freedom Plan: A grassroots Super PAC strategy to keep 70% of your money and use the rest to fund truth-telling media and elect constitutional statesmen like Rep. Thomas Massie.



Inside the Swamp: MTG reveals why Congress refuses to pass term limits, balanced budgets, or key legislation like the Protect Children's Innocence Act.

Are we truly a free people, or are we funding our own destruction? It’s time to wake up, question authority, and learn the law for yourself.



Learn more by watching the documentaries America: Freedom to Fascism and Slave Nation, and visit StopTheFed.com to verify the facts!



Are you ready for the 2026 Tax Revolt? Let us know in the comments!