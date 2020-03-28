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#Trump #Coronavirus #COVID19 expert obliterates #Communist #Democrat #NBA player who lusts for govt #healthcare
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26 views • March 28, 2020
LMAO! #Trump #Coronavirus #COVID19 expert obliterates #Communist #Democrat #NBA player who lusts for govt #healthcare
The nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told NBA player Steph Curry on Thursday that the government “system” delayed coronavirus testing, but the private sector was stepping up and getting things done.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could not keep up with the demand for COVID-19 testing, Dr. Fauci explained in an interview with the basketball star, suggesting the government can’t keep up with the private sector in this regard.
Dr. Fauci: Govt testing system was inadequate, private sector made difference
"Hundreds of thousands of tests are out there now..because we got private sector involved
"The system is changed predominately because it's being handed over to commercial firms who know how to do it"
The nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told NBA player Steph Curry on Thursday that the government “system” delayed coronavirus testing, but the private sector was stepping up and getting things done.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could not keep up with the demand for COVID-19 testing, Dr. Fauci explained in an interview with the basketball star, suggesting the government can’t keep up with the private sector in this regard.
Dr. Fauci: Govt testing system was inadequate, private sector made difference
"Hundreds of thousands of tests are out there now..because we got private sector involved
"The system is changed predominately because it's being handed over to commercial firms who know how to do it"
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