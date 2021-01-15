JAMES RED PILLS AMERICA - National Security Expert Mary Fanning's Latest EPIC Interview!



As Mary would say in her latest EPIC interview, "It's NOT Hopium we're smoking!.." Listen in on NatSec Expert & National Security Journalist, Mary Fanning, as she discusses the 2020 Presidential election - and a WHOLE lot more! While many are worried whether POTUS Trump will act before it's too late and, now, with many worried about whether or not POTUS has the (necessary) backing of the Military, Mary RESOUNDINGLY reminds us that is was the MILITARY that asked asked Donald Trump to run for President in the first place! They have NO INTENTIONS on leaving We The People nor POTUS in the lurch at the very moment when The Plan is coming together - JUST AS PLANNED! That fantastic segment, and some other excellent information, is about to unfold before your very eyes, so, pull up a chair, Patriots and a big bowl of Popcorn, because Mary Fanning is about to tear it up some inside information - and a bit of an epic history lesson! In order for us to walk through the takedown about to happen people need to be exposed to the evil and agenda planned against us. In order for us to go through the biblical changes about to happen, we need to see the EVIL. The kind of evil we let take a run at our freedom for decades while we got distracted with social media, sports, TV, movies and working. We fell asleep at the wheel and let corruption run-a-muck for decade after decade after decade. It’s time to wake up so we can cross the finish line. The best is yet to come! Let's travel down this VIRAL MIND-BLOWING Rabbit Hole, shall we now, Patriots?!