EP 2493-6PM EVIDENCE MOUNTING: DEEP STATE FEDS MAY HAVE PRE-PLANNED JANUARY 6TH   

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Of all the questions asked, words spoken, and ink spilled on the so-called “Capitol Siege” of January 6, 2021, none hold the key to the entire event quite like what Sen. Amy Klobuchar asked of Christopher Wray. The Democrat from Minnesota asked the Trump-appointed FBI Director: Did the federal government infiltrate any of the so-called “militia” organizations claimed to be responsible for planning and executing the Capitol Siege? https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17968
Special Guest: Alex Newman is an American journalist and consultant who writes about economics, finance, banking, business, and politics for diverse publications in the United States and abroad. He studied journalism, economics and political science at the University of Florida. In addition to his own consulting firm, Alex has worked in market research, marketing, strategy, research, information gathering and consulting for international companies, non-profit organizations and various political campaigns. He is also the co-author of a book exposing some of the problems with today's public education system.
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/congress/itemlist/user/68-alexnewman
Special Guest: Officer Alfredo (Freddie) Luna, Is 41 yrs old, born and raised in Southern California. A father to 5 daughters and 1 son. He Joined the Marines a few days after 9/11. He Entered the Police Academy in late 2005. He has Been shot at 4 times in the line of duty, he watched his partner die in front of him in a burning police car and attempted CPR to save a 2 yr old boy who drowned in 2018. He is currently working part time as an Explosives K9 Handler trying to make ends meet. He has spent the last 20 years of his life serving and he will continue to serve. Officer Luna’s home was raided in connection with the January 6th Capitol Protest but this story doesn’t end there.
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