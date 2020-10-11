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THE MOST IMPORTANT Video on Earth Right Now
LivingLawSociety
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276 views • October 11, 2020
High Impact Flix Video:

THE MOST IMPORTANT Video on Earth Right Now
15,922 views•Oct 10, 2020

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HighImpactTV
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What if there was a lie so pervasive, so effective, so powerful that almost everyone believed it? What if that lie was destroying people who believed it but mainstream media did nothing to expose it? What if the people who propagated this lie admitted it AFTER major global damage was done? Share this video with everybody you care about.

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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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