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FTTN: Orwellian dystopia or biggest awakening in human history?
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44 views • September 11, 2020
Join free the truth news as we discuss the global pushback against covid and vaccine mandates! Vincent Delaney hops on to disccuss the
class action lawsuit against governor Baker for the flu shot mandates they recently passed for school children in massachusetts.
to catch the live shows join us at 5pm est on our facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/freethetruthnews
class action lawsuit against governor Baker for the flu shot mandates they recently passed for school children in massachusetts.
to catch the live shows join us at 5pm est on our facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/freethetruthnews
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