Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Cowan discussed the following: Dr. Sam Bailey's video on Reiner Fuellmich's 'Coronaviruses.
262 views
channel image
TowardsTheLight
Published Yesterday |

In this webinar, Dr. Cowan discussed the following:


Dr. Sam Bailey's video on Reiner Fuellmich's 'Coronaviruses.' The link can be found here: https://drsambailey.substack.com/p/reiner-fuellmichs-coronaviruses?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email#play

Kate Sugak's recent video with Marvin Haberland, "The court case against virology" the link can be found here: https://odysee.com/$/embed/@katie.su:7/thecourtcaseagainstvirology:0?r=6oXqknZEoT1GDb19SgQyVEkNKtP5WvtT

Marvin Haberland's victory in court. The information can be found via this link: https://christinemasseyfois.substack.com/p/victory-in-court-virology-indefensible?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=992044&post_id=117422156&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=email

We also held a Q&A session with previously submitted questions from our community.


Keywords
virologynovirusdrcowan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket