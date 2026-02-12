620: The Most Dangerous Animal in the World (Clip)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liberal White women are an active danger to the planet, in general, but a clear and present danger to the Western world. Their behavior is unhinged and unpredictable, but their belief system is even more disjointed and hypocritical, shaped by magical thinking and a desire to be the stars of their own movie.
Toxic chemical potions and social media are a common denominator with this social engineering project, which has captured the minds of liberal American women. From SSRIs to vaccines to birth control pills, the pharmaceutical industry has gotten rich while destroying the ability to think clearly for an entire generation of women. The bad news is that things will not be getting better anytime soon.
Hypocrazy Audiobook: https://amzn.to/4aogwms
The Octopus of Global Control Audiobook: https://amzn.to/3xu0rMm
Website: www.Macroaggressions.io
Merch Store: https://macroaggressions.dashery.com/
C60 Power: https://go.shopc60.com/PBGRT/KMKS9/
Promo Code: MACRO
Chemical Free Body: https://chemicalfreebody.com/macro/
Promo Code: MACRO
Wise Wolf Gold & Silver @ (800) 426-1836: https://macroaggressions.gold/
LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com
EMP Shield: www.EMPShield.com
Promo Code: MACRO
Christian Yordanov's Health Program: www.LiveLongerFormula.com/macro
Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/macro/
Van Man: https://vanman.shop/?ref=MACRO
Promo Code: MACRO
The Dollar Vigilante:
https://dollarvigilante.spiffy.co/a/O3wCWenlXN/4471
Replace Your Mortgage: www.WipeOutYourMortgageNow.com
Ground Luxe: www.GroundLuxe.com
Promo Code: MACRO
Augason Farms: https://augasonfarms.com/MACRO
Activist Post: www.ActivistPost.com
Natural Blaze: www.NaturalBlaze.com