620: The Most Dangerous Animal in the World (Clip)

Liberal White women are an active danger to the planet, in general, but a clear and present danger to the Western world. Their behavior is unhinged and unpredictable, but their belief system is even more disjointed and hypocritical, shaped by magical thinking and a desire to be the stars of their own movie.





Toxic chemical potions and social media are a common denominator with this social engineering project, which has captured the minds of liberal American women. From SSRIs to vaccines to birth control pills, the pharmaceutical industry has gotten rich while destroying the ability to think clearly for an entire generation of women. The bad news is that things will not be getting better anytime soon.





Hypocrazy Audiobook: https://amzn.to/4aogwms





The Octopus of Global Control Audiobook: https://amzn.to/3xu0rMm





Website: www.Macroaggressions.io





Merch Store: https://macroaggressions.dashery.com/





C60 Power: https://go.shopc60.com/PBGRT/KMKS9/

Promo Code: MACRO





Chemical Free Body: https://chemicalfreebody.com/macro/

Promo Code: MACRO





Wise Wolf Gold & Silver @ (800) 426-1836: https://macroaggressions.gold/





LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com





EMP Shield: www.EMPShield.com

Promo Code: MACRO





Christian Yordanov's Health Program: www.LiveLongerFormula.com/macro





Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/macro/





Van Man: https://vanman.shop/?ref=MACRO

Promo Code: MACRO





The Dollar Vigilante:

https://dollarvigilante.spiffy.co/a/O3wCWenlXN/4471





Replace Your Mortgage: www.WipeOutYourMortgageNow.com





Ground Luxe: www.GroundLuxe.com

Promo Code: MACRO





Augason Farms: https://augasonfarms.com/MACRO





Activist Post: www.ActivistPost.com





Natural Blaze: www.NaturalBlaze.com







