Golden Knights vs. Mammoth | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 6 | May 01, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from the Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Utah Mammoth on May 01, 2026, where Mitch Marner lit the lamp twice for the Golden Knights and Kailer Yamamoto put the Mammoth on the board.
00:00 1st Period
03:22 2nd Period
07:16 3rd Period