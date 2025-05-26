Trump's error was thinking US Presidents actually make any difference in American politics - Margarita Simonyan, RT Editor-in-Chief - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan:
Trump's error was thinking US Presidents actually make any difference in American politics.
I worry for his health and safety.
Look at Elon Musk - he is a smart guy, had one look at the Deep State from the inside and bolted.
Via: Margarita Simonyan on X (https://x.com/M_Simonyan/status/1927086961149268038?t=u3xxrduRCHVrvIhfuvzcWA&s=19)