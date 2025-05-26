Trump's error was thinking US Presidents actually make any difference in American politics - Margarita Simonyan, RT Editor-in-Chief - part 2

288 views • 1 day ago

Look at Elon Musk - he is a smart guy, had one look at the Deep State from the inside and bolted.

Trump's error was thinking US Presidents actually make any difference in American politics.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.