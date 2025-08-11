BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TRACK ENGINEER 🛤 USES TRAIN RIDES AND PROVES 🗺 THAT THE EARTH IS FLAT [BIBLICAL EARTH]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
80 views • 1 day ago

FLAT EARTH LIBRARY - https://t.co/Jj8iKzIShp [remember to use the term BIBLICAL EARTH - (((flat earth))) has been co-opted by the CIA in order to associate the user with 'fringe conspiracy theories', as VfB will prove with this post from an idiot on GAB:


I didn't! 😂 [this is in response to his assertion that (((Maybe don't spend so much time on gab you average 115 comments a day, huh sad sack?))) - anyone is welcome to verify this, as my account is PUBLIC, NOT HIDDEN ✅ https://gab.com/CANST


You're so insane and delusional you think the maximum 5% of retards that believe the world is flat are the majority and our gab counts are REMOTELY comparable.


Who do you think you're kidding with this shit other than yourself? Go outside, get a grip, find a life, maybe even a woman you delusional incel weirdo. 😂


But who are we kidding? That's never going to happen.


😵🔫


https://gab.com/Flerf_Derp/posts/115002051565657762


Source: https://x.com/FELibrary_/status/1954504589434077354


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a2qtqu

Keywords
biblical earthtrain ridesmulti pronged offensivetrack engineermeasured with gyroscope
