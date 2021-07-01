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DDT DUMPING GROUND DISCOVERED OFF CA COAST
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163 views • July 01, 2021
Thousands of sea lions living off the coast of Los Angeles have developed rare cancers at alarming rates. Scientists looking for the cause have discovered 25,000 leaking barrels containing DDT, a toxic insecticide banned in 1972.
#DDT #SilentSpring #Cancer #SeaLions #MarineScience #HW222 #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: July 1, 2021
#DDT #SilentSpring #Cancer #SeaLions #MarineScience #HW222 #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: July 1, 2021
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