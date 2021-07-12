Project Veritas Insiders Join James O'Keefe on Stage at CPAC Texas 2021!

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Project Veritas concluded yet another successful CPAC in Dallas, Texas this weekend.
James O'Keefe was joined by Brave Insiders Ivory Hecker, April Moss, Ryan Hartwig, Zach Vorhies, Cary Poarch, and Eric Cochran on stage to discuss Veritas’ latest stories and what’s coming next.