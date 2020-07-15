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Coronavirus, Unrest, & Antichrist. A Template is in Place to Bring in One World Religion
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25 views • July 15, 2020
Audio recorded evening of May 31, 2020
Video of person destroying street, start at 4:23 of this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkew_...
Video from Grand Rapids, MI: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jneT.... Woman mentioned in video is at 3 minutes and 30 minutes info the video.
Verge article: https://www.theverge.com/2020/5/31/21...
http://praiseandlove.net
http://debunkingatheism.net
http://invisibleministry.net/
Video of person destroying street, start at 4:23 of this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkew_...
Video from Grand Rapids, MI: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jneT.... Woman mentioned in video is at 3 minutes and 30 minutes info the video.
Verge article: https://www.theverge.com/2020/5/31/21...
http://praiseandlove.net
http://debunkingatheism.net
http://invisibleministry.net/
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