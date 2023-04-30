Ukraine Update April 30, 2023

"Zelensky shared his views on the current state of the Ukraine crisis with the Chinese president. He thanked China for providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and welcomed China's important role in restoring peace and seeking diplomatic solution to the crisis." - "Xi, Zelenskyy talk on ties, Ukraine crisis on phone"https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202304/1289838.shtml?id=11

"It should be noted that since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the US and Western public opinion has thrown a lot of mud on China, even creating rumors in an attempt to drag China down. But a clean hand wants no washing. As time goes by, those accusations are self-defeating, and the image of China as a peaceful builder is becoming clearer and clearer. Both Russia and Ukraine can see this, so can other countries and the international community. Justice will prevail."

"Xi's call with Zelenskyy demonstrates responsibility of a major country: Global Times Editorial"

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202304/1289892.shtml

⚡️ SITREP

💥 In the evening of 28 April 2023, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a naval long-range precision-guided strike on the location of the command post of the Kherson combined force grouping of AFU.

❕ The purpose of the strike has been achieved.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Kamenka, Kislovka (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Four sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Artyomovka, Timkovka, Sinkovka, and Kotlyarovka.

◽️ Up to 70 Ukrainian troops, five armored fighting vehicles, one ammunition vehicle, two pick-up trucks, and one D-20 howitzer have been neutralized.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical Aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Ostrovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye, Serebryanka, Grigorovka, and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 75 Ukrainian personnel, two armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and two D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continue intensive fighting in the west outskirts of the city of Artyomovsk. Russia's Airborne Troops have been supporting the assault detachments.

◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrowers of the Yug Group of Forces have foiled enemy's attempts to counter-attack from the areas of Chasov Yar, Kalinina, and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The Russian aviation have made 7 sorties in this area during the day. The artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have performed 58 firing missions.

◽️ The enemy losses in this direction amounted to over 575 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, two armored fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, two Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, one D-30 howitzer, and two U.S. AN/TPQ-50 counter mortar radar.

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar, Novopol, and Uspenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Novomayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 85 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, and two D-20 and D-30 howitzers have been neutralized in these directions during the day.

◽️ Moreover, ammunition depots of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade and 110th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been destroyed close to Shakhterskoye and Uspenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In Kherson direction, up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralized by fire.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 92 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 126 areas during the day.

💥 Air defense facilities have shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Raygorodka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 In addition, four HIMARS projectiles have been intercepted.

💥 Moreover, 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been downed close to Kotlyarovka, Tokarevka (Kharkov region), Kremennaya, Novodruzhesk, Oborotnovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Kirillovka and Slavnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry