"What?" - A homemade song video by "Real Jon"

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What game are they playing? What are they saying? Who’s doing planning? What fires are they fanning? Who knows what is real? Let’s think about things another way, beyond the script of what they say!
A practice video of a song by “Real Jon”, Jon David Miller, singer-songwriter, storyteller, reality philosopher and author.
Hear more songs at Yeswise.com.)