Main Stage Gail Carson 2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, lyrics, style, and AI voice/music

verse Car troubles, engine blown Radiator leaks, tires worn Determination, drive to spare There is no doubt, we'll make it there

Snow falling, on the interstate Road Construction, expect delays Back roads, will do us fine Count us in, we'll be on time

chorus Main Stage is calling, we can almost hear it now The songs are rippin',fans are singing along We love the journey, we love the climb..... We'd climb a mountain, to get to Main Stage on time We'd climb a mountain, To get to Main Stage on time

verse Gates are open, crowds arrive Instruments tuned, Stage is live Whatever it takes, to get us here The strength of iron, the will of steel

chorus Main Stage is calling, we can almost hear it now The songs are rippin',fans are singing along We love the journey, we love the climb..... We'd climb a mountain, to get to Main Stage on time We'd climb a mountain, to get to Main Stage on time

(break)

bridge Winter storms, Hurricanes Nothing will, keep us away Road construction, rain or snow We'll be on time, for the show...........

chorus Main Stage is calling, we can almost hear it now The songs are rippin',fans are singing along We love the journey, we love the climb..... We'd climb a mountain, to get to Main Stage on time We'd climb a mountain, to get to Main Stage on time

Main Stage is calling, we can almost hear it now The songs are rippin',fans are singing along We love the journey, we love the climb..... We'd climb a mountain, to get to Main Stage on time We'd climb a mountain, to get to Main Stage on time

We would climb a mountain

to get to Main Stage on time



