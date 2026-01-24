© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Main Stage - Gail Carson
0
1 view • 1 day ago
Main Stage
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% My concept, idea, direction, arrangement, lyrics, style, and AI voice/music
verse
Car troubles, engine blown
Radiator leaks, tires worn
Determination, drive to spare
There is no doubt, we'll make it there
Snow falling, on the interstate
Road Construction, expect delays
Back roads, will do us fine
Count us in, we'll be on time
chorus
Main Stage is calling, we can almost hear it now
The songs are rippin',fans are singing along
We love the journey, we love the climb.....
We'd climb a mountain, to get to Main Stage on time
We'd climb a mountain,
To get to Main Stage on time
verse
Gates are open, crowds arrive
Instruments tuned, Stage is live
Whatever it takes, to get us here
The strength of iron, the will of steel
chorus
Main Stage is calling, we can almost hear it now
The songs are rippin',fans are singing along
We love the journey, we love the climb.....
We'd climb a mountain, to get to Main Stage on time
We'd climb a mountain,
to get to Main Stage on time
(break)
bridge
Winter storms, Hurricanes
Nothing will, keep us away
Road construction, rain or snow
We'll be on time, for the show...........
chorus
Main Stage is calling, we can almost hear it now
The songs are rippin',fans are singing along
We love the journey, we love the climb.....
We'd climb a mountain, to get to Main Stage on time
We'd climb a mountain,
to get to Main Stage on time
Main Stage is calling, we can almost hear it now
The songs are rippin',fans are singing along
We love the journey, we love the climb.....
We'd climb a mountain, to get to Main Stage on time
We'd climb a mountain,
to get to Main Stage on time
We would climb a mountain
to get to Main Stage on time
