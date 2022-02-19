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Canadian reporter: How the trucker 'Freedom Convoy' will end
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40 views • February 19, 2022
From Glenn Beck
Ezra Levant, Founder of Rebel News in Canada, has been following the truckers’ 'Freedom Convoy' closely since it began. And unlike the CBC — which is basically owned by the federal government — Levant’s team at Rebel News has been sharing the side of the story the MSM ignores. So, how does Levant predict this will end between the truckers and Prime Minister Trudeau? Levant tells Glenn there is nothing to END: “The convoy has already won.”
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/xkXZt65XkTU
Ezra Levant, Founder of Rebel News in Canada, has been following the truckers’ 'Freedom Convoy' closely since it began. And unlike the CBC — which is basically owned by the federal government — Levant’s team at Rebel News has been sharing the side of the story the MSM ignores. So, how does Levant predict this will end between the truckers and Prime Minister Trudeau? Levant tells Glenn there is nothing to END: “The convoy has already won.”
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/xkXZt65XkTU
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