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Short But Sweet
CBC154
CBC154
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“How sweet are thy words unto my taste! yea, sweeter than honey to my mouth!” Psalm 119:103


Sometimes short concise messages can really say a LOT. There are many such passages in the Word of God, through His prophets and apostles, and Jesus also taught using this small but mighty principle — or we might call it today, short but sweet.


In the Gospels, He compared the Kingdom of Heaven to a mustard seed.


“Then said he, Unto what is the kingdom of God like? and whereunto shall I resemble it? It is like a grain of mustard seed, which a man took, and cast into his garden; and it grew, and waxed a great tree; and the fowls of the air lodged in the branches of it.” Luke 13:18-19


A mustard seed is one of the smallest seeds but it grows into a massive plant which typically reaches three to ten feet in height in a single season. Likewise, a short verse of Scripture may be small in words, but when planted in a heart during a storm, it grows into an unshakable peace that passes all understanding.


“For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.” Hebrews 4:12


In this message, we will be reading several Bible verses that are short, but have a powerful message.


Capac Bible Church is an old fashioned preaching, Bible believing, hymn singing, KJV church located in beautiful Saint Clair County in Southeast Michigan.


You can visit our internet site at https://capacbible.org


If God has blessed you in some way through this ministry, your financial support would be most welcome, and would be greatly appreciated. We cannot do what we do without the faithful support of God’s people. Thank you, and God bless you!


Capac Bible Church

Post Office Box 154

Capac, Michigan 48014


Check out our platforms:

https://youtube.com/@CapacBibleChurch

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CapacBibleChurch

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cbc154/home

https://www.facebook.com/capacbible.church.5

https://rumble.com/user/CapacBibleChurch

https://www.instagram.com/cbc206714

https://gab.com/CapacBibleChurch

https://capacbible.blogspot.com


“When the wise is instructed, he receiveth knowledge.” Proverbs 21:11


“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.” Psalm 122:1


“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14

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